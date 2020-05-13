On the Road

A young deer crosses the road near the middle/high school entrance.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief

Even though the path to Clatskanie Middle/High School currently not being used by students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still a favorite spot for local wildlife.

Life In Clatskanie

A deer enjoys a snack along the path to Clatskanie Middle/High School.

While students aren't able to attend in-person classes, the state's Distance Learning program is continuing, helping students keep up with their school assignments from home.

Deer Visit

Local wildlife on an afternoon walk in Clatskanie.

