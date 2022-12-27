Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

For the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast Dec. 28 – Jan. 1.

Out of the Blue

A whale emerges out of the ocean into the air along the Oregon shoreline.
The Watch

The annual event attracts many alongside the shoreline hoping to capture a good view of the migration.
Whale Tail

An estimated 19,000 Gray whales are expected to swim past Oregon’s shores over the next several weeks as part of their annual migration south to the warm calving lagoons near Baja, Mexico.
The Spray

The OPRD suggests looking for the spray to find the migrating whales off the shoreline.

Previous Whale Watching events were cancelled during the pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you made any New Year’s resolutions for 2023?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.