A new store has opened up in downtown Rainier that will help fund the city's local food bank.
HOPE Chest Thrift Store operators and local dignitaries held a grand opening with a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon, Nov. 9, at the store, located at 107 E. 1st Street in Rainier.
HOPE Chest Director Kelly Miller said the store was established for two reasons.
First, Rainier did not have a thrift store, and second, the store is designed to help cover the costs of the local food pantry.
“The food pantry is not able to do fundraisers due to the pandemic, so in order for us to provide for our community, we needed to create a new source of income for the pantry and that was my vision for the thrift store” she said.
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said he was hopeful that the new thrift store would be a successful funding option for the local pantry and that the business gives locals a close option for donating items that they may not need or want.
“But it is also important to see a new storefront in our downtown,” Cole said. “Anytime we have a storefront with a business in it, that has a compounding positive effect on every business as well.”
Miller also oversees Clatskanie’s Turning Point, another food pantry and thrift store and the two pantries have been busy meeting the needs of local families.
“We are serving in total about 240 families,” she said. “That includes meat, fresh produce, daily products, shelf items, everything that you would normally need.”
Miller said there are variety of reasons that the families need to seek the help of the local pantries.
“It is not just low income families, “she said. “It is everybody needing help currently, all the way from a homeless client to the executive who has had their hours cut or they have left their job because of the pandemic.”
The Rainier HOPE Chest is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and is supported by a volunteer staff.
To donate items, or to make contributions, call the HOPE Chest Thrift Store at 503-556-0701, or email to Hope97048@gmail.com.
