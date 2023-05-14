Oregon has paid tribute to 193 fallen law enforcement officers, and their families left behind.
The Oregon Fallen Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Ceremony is a significant event that the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is proud to host each year in partnership with the Oregon Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, Oregon Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation, and Oregon's various statewide law enforcement associations, according to a release.
The memorial honors 193 fallen Oregon law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since the 1860s. This includes officers from city, county, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies who have served as law enforcement officers, corrections officers, and parole and probation officers.
The name of one fallen Oregon law enforcement officer was added to the state memorial and honored at this year's ceremony; Sergeant Brian J. Gaunt of the Beaverton Police Department, End of Watch (EOW)10/24/21.
Gaunt died as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. Gaunt was a United States Coast Guard veteran who served 21 years with the Beaverton Police Department and had been assigned as a patrol officer, detective, and canine handler. He is survived by his wife and three children.
The DPSST hosted the 2023 Oregon Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Tuesday, May 2 during a ceremony attended by Governor Tina Kotek. The event took place outdoors, at the state memorial located at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The Oregon memorial is held ahead of National Police Week events in Washington, D.C. so that family members and co-workers can attend both memorial ceremonies. More than 23,000 officers who have died in the line of duty are honored on the national memorial.
The Oregon Law Enforcement Memorial Fund
The effort has raised funds to build the state memorial more than 20 years ago and hosts the annual ceremony.
