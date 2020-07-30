Volunteer artists have begun painting a large mural along the west wall of the former Hazen Hardware store in downtown Clatskanie.
The mural, 'Homeward Bound,' is the creation of Seaside artist Mark Kenny. His artwork has been selected following a mural image contest. The mural features Chinook salmon swimming up a river to spawn.
The Hazen Hardware wall will be the first to be painted in the project, with the Radio Shack building, just done the street and, a few blocks away, the Clatskanie skate park to follow shortly after.
The Clatskanie mural project is the vision of Jeremy Furnish, who is the Clatskanie Bloom Gallery president and founder of the Clatskanie Artists Network.
Furnish said his vision of the project is to establish several murals throughout Clatskanie in order to visually improve the city, as well as to encourage engagement, education and involvement from the community.
Follow development of the art projects here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
