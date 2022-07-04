The sides of Clatskanie's Nehalem Street filled with hundreds of spectators for the 2022 Heritage Days Independence Day Parade.
Following the parade, people gathered at Clatskanie City Park for food, vendors and fun, including a landing and public tour of the Life Flight helicopter. A fireworks display was planned at dusk.
The annual event had been cancelled for the past two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic..
The Clatskanie Heritage Days 2022 Parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.