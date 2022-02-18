The Clatskanie girls basketball team has qualified for State, after edging out Rainier in the district playoffs with a 53-52 victory.
In the closest, and likely most emotion-wrought game of the season, the Tigers took control of the ball and the scoreboard with only a few seconds left on the buzzer, outscoring their opponents by a single point.
With multiple free throws landing on both sides, Rainier and Clatskanie were neck-and-neck for much of the game’s duration, including the last ten seconds of the game.
The Chief asked a Clatskanie Tiger what she thinks contributed to the team’s success this season.
“I think we had the mindset from last year tonight,” Maya Helmen, a high school junior on the Clatskanie team, said. “We know what it’s like to win, we know what it’s like to have that competition, and we really showed it tonight.”
The Clatskanie girls basketball team ranks 18th in the 3A Coastal Range League, with an overall record of 8-9.
The Rainier girls basketball team ranks 12th, with 12 wins and seven losses this season.
Clatskanie and Rainier boys basketball players also went head-to-head at 6:00 on Thursday, Feb. 18, with Rainier coming out on top, scoring 57 to Clatskanie’s 49 points.
