Seniors from Clatskanie and Rainier High Schools are beginning the next chapter in their lives following graduation ceremonies at the schools' football fields.
The Saturday, June 5, graduations were each held outdoors to allow family and friends to attend the traditional events under the state's COVID-19 pandemic health and safety requirements.
Brief showers and gusty winds challenged the events, but did not damped the bright spirit of the graduating seniors, school staff and the audience during the celebrations.
The seniors assemble in the middle of the Clatskanie Middle/High School football field with the school board and school staff members sitting on the right and speakers addressing from the podium on the far left.
The seniors faced the audience from the football field during the graduation.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
The Color Guard presentation by Brian Guinther, Lucas Young, Dick Winters, and Gerry Simmons form the Clatskanie American Legion and Clatskanie VFW.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
One of the graduating seniors wore this message on her cap during the ceremony.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
As each senior's name was called, they walked up to the podium to receive their diploma fro the district superintendent and school board members and each received a congratulations handshake from interim principal Sheila Roley.
Jeremy C Ruark / The Chief
At the end of the ceremony, the graduates conducted the traditional tassel turn and tossed their caps into the sky to mark the end of their high school career.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
A graduate shows off her diploma following the celebration in Clatskanie.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chronicle
The Rainier High School seniors were given a bus ride to the football field and paraded down the track to the site of the graduation ceremonies.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
Just as the Rainier High seniors assembled in front of the audience for the graduation, a rain shower pelted everyone gathered. The sky later cleared as the ceremony moved forward.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
One Rainier High senior wore this message on her cap during the graduation ceremony.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
The Rainier graduates toss their caps at the end of the ceremony.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
