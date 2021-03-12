Clatskanie Middle/High School’s varsity football team players spent the week conducting ‘back to basics’ drills as they prepared for their gridiron matchup against Corbett Friday, March 12.
Last Friday, Clatskanie lost 50-0 to Rainier. But each Clatskanie player and the team’s coaches are staying positive and looking ahead.
The Chief checked in with head coach Judd Stutzman for his insight into the rough start of the abbreviated fall season and what’s next.
The Chief: After last Friday’s loss to Rainier, what is the message of support and guidance you are giving your team heading into the game against Corbett?
Coach Judd Stutzman: Continue to get better every day. Hard work is always rewarded. Love the process,and there is no substitute for hard work. Those are the messages of support we push everyday.
The Chief: What specifically are you concentrating on in practice this week to strengthen the team’s overall play?
Stutzman: The emphasis this week has been on communication and first contact (being the aggressor). These are two areas that we did not excel at last week.
The Chief: What do you see as the strengths of Corbett’s team?
Stutzman: Corbett’s strength is their offensive line and defensive line.
The Chief: At the end of the day, what do you hope the players take away from their experience during this abbreviated fall season?
Stutzman: The experience for the players is about creating and giving them the tools to become better young men and helping each player grow athletically and gain a deeper understanding of the game. Building championship people and a championship program.
The Clatskanie Middle/High School varsity football team is scheduled to play Rainier March 19. Due to the pandemic health and safety guidelines, no fans are allowed at the games. However, video cameras are positioned at the football field and main gym for sporting events coverage. The events are streamed under a subscription system.
Fan Attendance Update:
Clatskanie Middle High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins said under new clarifications issued by the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA), the district is now permitted to have 75 fans in the Clatskanie cheering section of football and Rainier/Clatskanie Soccer.
"We will be unable to open up for general admission, but are allotting 2 tickets for each player and coach to invite some family members to attend," Tompkins said. "The remaining tickets will be made available for the student body/staff. High school soccer will also have a similar setup for their fans. As restrictions/metrics improve we look forward to expanding options to our community."
For more information, contact Clatskanie Middle/High School at 503-728-2146.
