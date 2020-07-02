Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Investigators have not yet released the cause of a structure fire that damaged a small building on 3rd Street in Columbia City.

Flames

Flames roar through and above the small building.

According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) fire crews arrived on the scene of the 15x15 out building and quickly put the fire out.

Fire Scene

Fire crews arrived quickly to put the blaze out.

The home owners, along with several others driving by the fire scene on Wednesday morning, July 1, called 911 to report the blaze.

CRFR reports there were no injuries.

Damage

Smoke flows out of the fire-damaged building as crews search for hot spots and the cause of the blaze.

The estimated damaged and what caused the fire were still under investigation as of Thursday, July 2.

