Investigators have not yet released the cause of a structure fire that damaged a small building on 3rd Street in Columbia City.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) fire crews arrived on the scene of the 15x15 out building and quickly put the fire out.
The home owners, along with several others driving by the fire scene on Wednesday morning, July 1, called 911 to report the blaze.
CRFR reports there were no injuries.
The estimated damaged and what caused the fire were still under investigation as of Thursday, July 2.
