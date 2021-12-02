The city’s latest mural on North Nehalem St. is nearly complete as of Thursday, Dec. 2.
In April, Columbia County artist Jeremy Furnish announced plans for the mural, inspired by the literary works of renowned American author Raymond Carter, who was born in Clatskanie in 1938.
Furnish issued a “Call to Artists / Request for Design Proposals,” asking student, emerging, and professional artists living in the Lower Columbia Region for the mural.
Seaside resident Dylan Eckland’s submission was selected as first place by a panel of judges for his depiction of the renowned author alongside Beaver Falls and a quote from his poem ‘Where Water Comes Together With Other Water.’
The quote reads, “I’ll take all the time I please this afternoon before leaving my place alongside this river.”
The Chief will follow up with Furnish once the mural is done.
Work is underway in earnest at the site of Clatskanie’s newest city mural that will cover th…
