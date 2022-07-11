At 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, children could be seen plucking candy off the ground as their parents stood back, cheering on a brigade of cars, trucks, and emergency vehicles parading down W A Street in Rainier.
Musical performers accompanied thrill rides, carnival games, and food vendors in celebration of Rainier Days in the Park, a traditional, three-day celebration from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10 that attracts thousands of attendees each year.
Events included a wrestling match between Rainier City mayor Jerry Cole and his challenger Gentleman George, a fireworks display, and a Sunday worship service.
The 2022 celebration represents a return to the classic events and attractions that first gave the event its notoriety.
