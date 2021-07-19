Planning is already underway for the 2022 Columbia County Fair and Rodeo.
The fair wrapped up its 2021 five day run of events, displays and family fun on Sunday, July 18 in St. Helens.
Fair operators said they expect to surpass attendance and profits from the 2019 Fair and rodeo. The 2020 events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific figures for the 2021 Columbia County Fair and Rodeo were pending as of Monday, July 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.