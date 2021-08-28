Community volunteers and Rainier city staff members rolled up their sieves and converged on a small bridge along the Columbia River Saturday, Aug. 21.
The work party was there to strip the bridge down to its steel frame in anticipation of the Rainier Riverfront Trail project’s third phase starting soon.
The City of Rainier completed the second phase of its long-planned project earlier this year. A third phase had always been included in the plans, in which the existing bridge would be used to connect the city park to the trail, according to Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen.
“City staff applied for grant funding through the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments for the third phase,” Jorgensen said. “That request was approved, and the city will be receiving around $85,000 for the project.”
A bid has been received for $159,350 to do the work. The Rainier City Council will be voting on the bid at its Sept. 13 meeting, according to Jorgensen.
Read more about the Rainier Riverfront Trail project and see more photos in a series of stories posted at thechiefnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.