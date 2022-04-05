As the primary election draws near, four candidates are vying for the open Columbia County commissioner seat.
One of these four candidates - Jonathan Barclay, Brian Brust, Kelly Niles, and Kellie Jo Smith - will replace Position #2 held by Henry Heimuller, a former paramedic and longtime resident of Columbia County.
Heimuller was first elected to represent the board in Nov. 2010 and has served three four-year terms.
As a voice for Columbia County, Heimuller prioritized tourism and public health.
The Chief reached out to Commissioner Heimuller to find out why he has decided not to run for reelection. We had not received a response as of press time.
Commissioners serve four-year terms. This year’s primary election is set for May 17, 2022, followed by the Nov. 8 general election.
Kelly Niles
Oregon Department of Forestry Wildland Fire Supervisor Kelly Niles said frustration with the current board led him to run for the vacant commissioner seat.
“I believe that the current commissioners are not making decisions in the best interest of the people,” he said. “How many working people in Columbia County have employers that will let them sit there at their desk and watch two-hour County Commissioner meetings where we can have some honest public input?” he asked. “Probably not very many. That’s just an example of why I think we’re making decisions in a vacuum.”
“It seems like everybody in the county is operating independently,” he added. “I would like to see us work together more instead of against each other.”
Niles also said he would like to see more family-wage jobs, additional law enforcement, and infrastructure upgrades introduced to Columbia County.
In preparation for the May primary, Niles advises Columbia County residents to do two things: get out and vote and do your research.
On Friday, March 25 at 6 p.m., Niles held a town hall at the Big River Taproom on 305 Strand Street in St. Helens.
Niles said he has raised approximately $700 for his campaign. He hopes to raise a total of $3,000 to $5,000.
Read Niles' full bio at electkellyniles.com.
Kellie Jo Smith
St. Helens School Board member, business owner, and former foster care worker Kellie Jo Smith stands firm in her belief that she is the most qualified to serve Columbia County.
“I want someone that can do the job. I want them to be in the position and a good representation of our community,” Smith said. “It just felt like at the end of the day that I’m homegrown, I’m here, I care about everyone, and I was the best one for the job.”
Having volunteered for Connect St. Helens, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Helens sports leagues, Smith believes she has insight into the issues that impact Columbia County residents.
Smith also highlighted interpersonal skills as being one of her strongest attributes.
As commissioner, Smith said her focus would be on jobs, roads, and increasing support for public safety.
“We only have Highway 30 to get into our area,” she said. “If (only) we could have more businesses out here so that people could live out here, play out here kind of thing. I know that’s everybody’s theme, but that is true.”
Roads are increasingly dangerous, Smith explained, and the traffic accidents will need to be addressed, along with 24-hour policing.
“The 24-hour service that we get from the county sheriff and our first responders in general, they don’t have enough support. I think that that’s possible within the county budget,” she said.
Taking a stance against political and pharmaceutical money, Smith said she’d prefer to spend “as little as possible” on her campaign.
At the time of the interview, she told The Chief she was sitting on $5,000 in campaign funds.
“Of course, I could use more because advertising is great, but I’m only fundraising for what I need,” she said.
Read Smith’s full bio at kelliejoforcommissioner.com.
Jonathan Barclay
Jonathan Barclay thinks it is time for an outsider to take political office.
“I think that’s what we’ve lost focus on is the fact that we’re like, ‘Well, you’re not qualified because you’ve never run for government,’” he said. “That’s the candidate that I want. And that’s what a lot of people want, is someone that isn’t a career politician.”
Barclay is a director of maintenance at a hotel and has worked in construction and maintenance for the past 21 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.
“My skill set and my life skills are going to prepare me for government,” he said.
Through his own experience, Barclay said he understands the importance of building a regional hospital and why Columbia County taxpayers are hesitant about it.
“When you have to drive an hour just to get to a doctor’s appointment that may last 15 minutes and then you have to drive another hour, it is frustrating,” he said. “I think that they (taxpayers) are frustrated when they approve bond measures and they sacrifice their tax dollars and nothing happens. They feel like their tax dollars are being wasted and nobody wants their money wasted. I mean, I can burn money if I want to do that. We don’t do that for a reason, because we don’t waste our money.”
Barclay said he believes he is qualified as a citizen to run in the commissioner’s race.
As to why Columbia County voters should cast their ballots for him, Barclay said, “I’m going to get things done. I’m not going to drag my feet; I’m not going to say well, that’s impossible because it’s never been done before,” he said. “Let’s be trailblazers. Let’s be the first ones. Let’s show people what you can do in government.”
If he makes it past the primary, Barclay said he will revisit whether he will go over his $750 campaign budget.
Read Barclay’s full bio attached.
Brian Brust
As future Columbia County commissioner, candidate Brian Brust is determined to fight the status quo.
“It’s a choice you make, that either our county is working for the people (or) working for the government,” he said.
Brust is a small business owner of five years and spent 30 years in construction management.
In a one-on-one interview, The Chief asked Brust why he decided to run.
“I think for too long we’ve been commuting to Portland, (when) there’s such growth potential for industry,” he said. “We have everything it takes for industry to come here, and I don’t believe we’re working in a manner to draw them in.”
However, Brust looks at the big picture when considering the most challenging issues faced by the state and county.
“The schools in Oregon are one of the highest per child: it’s almost $15,000 per child per year,” he said. “If money were the answer to it, we would have the best schools in the nation.”
Brust would like to focus on cutting red tape, arguing that the county’s current expenditures, such as the renovations on the John Gumm building, are not best serving constituents.
“They (the county) did that for the government(’s) purpose,” he said. “Not for the people.”
Changing the governmental approach and moving out from under the state’s wing are two priorities that Brust says he will act on should he be elected.
“We have to have the morality and the backbone to stand up, tell the state what we’re going to do and how we’re going to establish it,” he said.
Brust said he hopes to raise $6,000 to $7,000 for his campaign.
Read Brust’s full bio at trustinbrust.com.
Oregon voting laws
Oregon election law states that a candidate with the majority vote (50% plus one) can win the primary. Absent a majority candidate, the two candidates with the most votes will move to the general election.
April 26 is the last day to register to vote.
Under Oregon law, political parties can choose to have open or closed primaries, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website. County Commissioner and Sheriff’s Office elections are nonpartisan.
To change your party affiliation, register to vote, or change your address, visit oregonvotes.gov or submit a card to the county clerk’s office by the deadline. Voters can check their registration status at oregonvotes.gov under the My Vote tab.
You can reach the Columbia County Elections division at 503-397-7214 or email elections@columbiacountyor.gov.
