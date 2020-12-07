A shark has attacked a surfer along the North Oregon Coast, according to Seaside Fire & Rescue.
At approximately 3:26 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, a Seaside Fire & Rescue crew was dispatched to a report of a shark bite victim in the area of the Seaside Cove.
Both Seaside Fire and a local Medix crew arrived at the Cove and found an adult male surfer being carried to the parking lot by fellow surfers.
The local surfer had sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg, according to first responders. An off-duty Seaside beach lifeguard applied a field tourniquet to the surfer's injured leg which helped slow the bleeding. Medix crews then transported the surfer to the trauma unit of a local hospital for further evaluation.
The surfer's identity had not been released by authorities as of early Monday morning, Dec. 7.
Seaside Fire & Rescue officials said the incident serves as a valuable reminder to never recreate alone, in or out of the water. The fast response of fellow surfers was instrumental in providing aid to the victim, according to the fire agency.
Bystanders and Seaside Police assisted Seaside Fire and Medix at the scene.
The Seaside Cove is a popular surfing area along the North Oregon Coast.
State officials said shark attacks along the Oregon Coast are rare. In past incidents, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has posted areas where the attacks have occurred, or where sharks have been spotted, to warn surfers of the potential danger.
Coast rockslide
The Netarts-Oceanside Fire District reports a rockslide along the north Oregon Coast briefly trapped several people Saturday morning, Dec. 5.
According to the agency's Facebook post, the rockslide occurred
Fire crews and a crew with Tillamook Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival it was determined that there were parties trapped on the north side of the tunnel with an incoming tide that would need assistance.
Rescuers devised a plan bringing those individuals out of the south opening, which was approximately three feet in diameter. Victims were removed safely, one by one to the Oceanside beach with the removal taking approximately 25 minutes.
No word from the fire agency as of late Saturday how many people had been rescued, who they are, or their conditions.
Oregon State Parks representative closed the tunnel access until further notice. No details have been released about what caused the slide.
First responders urge beachgoers to be extremely careful when venturing along the beaches, in tunnels and bank sides.
See video of the slide at https://www.facebook.com/NetartsOceasideRFPD/videos/206276614395070
Coos Bay area rescue
In a second search and rescue Saturday, the Coast Guard medevaced a hiker near Cape Arago State Park at Coos Bay after he reportedly fell down a cliff and sustained injuries.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received an agency assistance request at 10:50 a.m. Local emergency responders had arrived on scene but were unable to safely transport the injured hiker from his remote location.
At approximately 11 a.m., an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew diverted from a training mission to respond. The aircrew refueled at Sector North Bend before arriving on scene at Cape Arago.
The MH-65 aircrew landed on a nearby beach at approximately 11:45 a.m., allowing the rescue swimmer to disembark and assess the situation.
At 12:30 p.m., the aircrew hoisted the hiker into the helicopter due to the challenging terrain.
The hiker was transported to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Sector North Bend where he was reported to be in stable condition.
The Coast Guard urges the public, whether on the water or exploring trails on land, to remain aware of your surroundings and respect your limitations. Always have a reliable means of communication to reach emergency responders.
