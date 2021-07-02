In April, Columbia County artist Jeremy Furnish announced plans for a new mural in Clatskanie, inspired by the literary works of Raymond Carver — a great American short story writer and poet who was born in Clatskanie in 1938.
The design is now complete, and Furnish said the mural will be finished by the end of the summer.
The mural is set to cover the south facing wall of Clatskanie’s former hospital, located on North Nehalem St. in downtown Clatskanie, visible from Highway 30.
In 2020, Furnish issued a submission contest for local artists when he painted his first mural in Clatskanie, “Homeward Bound” on the Clatskanie Hazen Hardware Building, featuring a group of Chinook salmon swimming upstream to spawn.
The submission winner, Mark Kenny, is a Seaside resident, and said his design represents “community and the purpose of continuing on one’s offspring.”
This year, Furnish issued a “Call to Artists / Request for Design Proposals,” asking student, emerging, and professional artists living in the Lower Columbia Region for his second mural—a design submissions inspired by the literary works of Carver.
“Understanding that I'm not the only one who strives for creative freedom,” Furnish said, “I wanted to share opportunities with the creative folks of the community.”
The deadline for the current submissions was May 16, and Furnish said a blind panel (the judges were not given the names or extraneous information about the artists who submitted designs) of five judges selected the submission winners. Seaside resident Dylan Eckland’s submission was selected as first place by the judges, Furnish said, and will be the concept used for the mural.
A tattoo artist who runs a private shop in Seaside, Eckland said mural art was a natural outflowing of his creative pursuits.
“I grew up doing a lot of art in my free time, and I actually never went to college for art, just my normal high school art classes,” Eckland explained. While in college, Eckland continued his artistic interests on the side but later decided to go back to school to become a tattoo artist.
“Personally, I'm thrilled with the level of community support, the efforts and quality of the submissions that we received, and the time and dedication of the jury to make the difficult decisions.”
Eckland’s mural submission features a portrait of Raymond Carver alongside Beaver Falls and a quote from Carver’s poem Where Water Comes Together With Other Water: “I’ll take all the time I please this afternoon before leaving my place alongside this river.”
“I didn’t want to use anything too dark,” Eckland explained. “I wanted to use something that had nature in it, since we have a lot of nature out here, as we do in the north west. [The quote] seemed very fitting, and the poem just kind of stood out to me.”
As the first place winner, Eckland will receive a cash prize of $1,500, which he plans to use with his family to pay the mortgage on their home. The second and third places, Audrey Christo and Mark Kenny, will receive honorarium cash prizes of $300 and $200, respectively.
“[Winning] means a lot, I do tattoos every day, but this is my first public art thing. I’ve never had any of my art slung across the side of the building where people are going to walk past it every day, so it means a lot,” Eckland said of his win.
The mural will be painted in a collective effort by local artists and volunteers from across the region, said Furnish.
Furnish, also founder of the Clatskanie Artists Network, has lived in Clatskanie for nearly twelve years, he said, and he hopes to continue creating a new mural each year.
“I came here initially to be at peace with my family, to live among the trees, with dirt under my feet,” Furnish said, “Here I can find inspiration in my surroundings every day. That feels like a gift.”
With the support of the city, Furnish is aiming to “inspire economic growth, or at least a level of sustainability for artists and business owners alike in Clatskanie,” through his murals. And though the project is in its infancy, Furnish said there is “a master plan” that will eventually include sculptural art in the heart of Clatskanie.
See the design proposal submission winners at clatskaniearts.org/mural-project. Mural design questions should be sent to clatskaniemuralproject@gmail.com.
The Chief will check in from time to time to show you photos of the mural project and follow-up when it is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.