Tuesday marks 100 years since Rainier’s City Hall was dedicated, and, after a year of public building closures and limited city events, Rainier is holding an in-person celebration Saturday April 10 to commemorate the building and the storied history of the city.
The Rainier City Hall sits at 106 W. B Street just off Highway 30.
History
Dedicated on April 13, 1921, Rainier’s City Hall is one of the newer historic public service buildings in the county, if you can believe it. In general, Rainier was more delayed in its development than other Columbia County cities of the time. In 1886, one year after the city was incorporated, one Oregon traveler, Joseph Hackenberg, wrote “I landed in Rainier, a filthy hamlet … there was an utter lack of civic pride … There was friction, occasional fights and a few killings; it was, in fact, still the wild West.” This early reputation drove the city of Rainier to construct a proper city hall.
In 1919, still being defunct of a city hall, despite already having a post office, school, bank, railroad depot, and several churches; the city posted plans for the building and set a meeting to address the proposal, calling upon the very civic pride that Hackenberg called into question: “The plan is both feasible and practical and should be favored by every citizen having the welfare of Rainier at heart,” the posting read. “The facts are that at some time we must have a city hall, and there is no better time to begin the project than the present.”
One year and five months later, a brand new and shiny city hall stood in Rainier. A 1921 Rainier Review article proclaimed the “splendid building is [the] pride of Rainier.” Hundreds of citizens attended the dedication, “under the auspices of the American Legion,” according to the Review. In his opening address, then Mayor Joseph Gordon McKay, “commended the people of Rainier of their civic pride and enterprise … stat[ing] his belief that the city hall would set an example in the building of Rainier.”
Civic pride
Driven by this notion of civic pride and building Rainier’s future as a standard for the county, the city spared no expense in city hall’s construction.
The Review dubbed the building, “by far the best and most substantially built building in the county.” The upstairs rooms of the building were used as the official offices for the chapter of The American Legion, and downstairs housed the city offices, Commercial Club room, and the library — which was constructed alongside the first police department offices.
Now, 100 years later, the building still stands in nearly original condition. Since COVID-19 forced most public buildings to close, including city hall, Rainier City Planner Scott Jorgensen decided this was a good time to implement renovations to the building.
“The fact that we were closed to the public, gave us a chance to make some internal improvements without disruption of service,” Jorgensen said. "Most of the changes probably won’t be too noticeable to the public but one big change to spot at the event: new front doors."
In collaboration with Vortex Doors, Jorgensen selected doors that still had that “historical look” but would be a bit more functional than the century old ones.
Inside the building, new marble countertops add a furnished touch. But don’t worry, Jorgensen said these changes won’t diminish the building’s character either.
“It was done in such a way that it looks like it’s always been that way,” he said.
To make the building a bit more COVID-19 safe and security conscious, Jorgensen also added plexiglass screens where city hall workers will interact with the public, and the doors have new enhanced security systems.
The celebration
On Saturday, April 10, the public can admire these renovations, as well as the original facets of city hall. The anniversary celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. on the front steps of the structure, where the local Boy Scout troop will lead a flag salute.
During the event, Rainier Oregon Historical Museum (ROHM) Board President Kay Heflin will present on the history of city hall and Vice President Duane Bernard will present on the future of the museum. After Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole’s remarks, Cole will cut the ribbon symbolically inaugurating city hall’s next one hundred years.
“This is the first event [the museum has] been able to have since the COVID pandemic started, a year ago,” Heflin said. “It is important that this is a successful event.”
The city is hoping to see people from across the county show up in appreciation of the city’s history and architecture. Heflin said she aims to make the event about more than the building.
“We want the celebration to be the kick-off for our five historical tours of Rainier, she said.
According to Heflin, Rainier has a rich history in its own right, and after viewing city hall’s renovations, she hopes people will take advantage of the five walking tours throughout Rainier, created by Alan Hulsopple, a museum member.
The first tour, which guides people through city hall, Rainier’s first hospital, the Masonic Hall, the WWII observation tower, and Rainier’s first school and church, will be guided, but the remaining four tours are self-guided with available YouTube videos. The museum will also be open for perusal until 4 p.m.
The museum volunteers will also be handing out a newsletter which contains the history of city hall, and there will be historical pictures of the building and other history available as handouts. See the newsletter attached to this story at thechiefnews.com.
Heflin said even local children are involved in the celebration through a display of entries to a coloring contest of the city hall by Rainier kindergarten through 6th grade classes.
Though not on the schedule, Jorgensen said a few local elected officials will be in attendance and he plans to give them time to speak. State Rep. Brad Witt and Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller have indicated their intent to attend, and State Sen. Betsy Johnson may make an appearance as well.
After admiring city hall or enjoying one of the historic walking tours, Jorgensen encourages people to support local business and grab a bite to eat at one of Rainier’s restaurants — perhaps Cornerstone Cafe, Jorgensen’s personal favorite — “We want to help them out too.”
For more information, contact Rainier City Hall at 503-556-7301.
