Major building and security improvements at the Clatskanie School District are well underway this summer.

The multiple projects are taking place at Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) and at Clatskanie Elementary School (CES).

Gutted

This photo shows the gutted front office looking out onto the existing courtyard at Clatskanie Middle/High School.
Rocks and Dirt

Mounds of rock and dirt inside the Clatskanie Middle/High School front office during the construction.
Lockers Gone

Student lockers have been removed from the second floor as part of the renovations to separate the high school and middle school classes.
