Rainier Days in the Park 2022 is coming back full force to the waterfront, with thrill rides, live music, carnival fare, a parade, and a firework display voted “Best on the Columbia River” for the last nine years of operation.
On opening night, spectators can watch Rainier City Mayor Jerry Cole duke it out with Rainier’s notorious bad-mouther and rabble-rouser, “Gentleman George.”
A new ride, sure to maximize thrills, is also set to unveil at the event’s debut.
“The carnival is a great carnival,” said Cole. “Our light packages are cutting edge.”
Fairgoers can expect the typical carnival fare of elephant ears, corn dogs, and classic barbecue. Boba tea and tacos will also be among the food and drink selections this year, according to Cole.
The popular county event runs the July 8 – July 10 weekend at Rainier City Park, located on W A Street in Rainier.
Background
Rainier Days began as a modest event set up in a downtown parking lot over 50 years ago and has since expanded to become the weekend-long celebration it is known as today.
“The first five or six years was a single-day event, and it’s just grown from there,” Cole said.
Rainier Days attendees can come, “pack a picnic lunch,” and enjoy the ambiance for free, said Cole.
“Of course, if you want to do rides and have a corndog, that costs money, but you could come down and experience the entertainment,” Cole said. “We pride ourselves on trying to be affordable.”
Events schedule
July 8
Gentleman George will step into the ring at 6 p.m. Friday, July 8, for the premiere event of Rainier Days in the Park - an epic wrestling showdown between himself and the mayor.
According to Cole, George “has a history of being just out of control (in) Rainier.”
“We actually had to have him arrested a couple of years ago,” he said.
A July 3 Rainier Days Facebook post reads, “Ever since Gentleman George was arrested at the Rainier Days wrestling match in 2019 for unprofessional conduct, he’s had it out for the City of Rainier and Mayor Jerry Cole.”
While Cole did not confirm on the record that he would enter the ring on Friday, he told The Chief he was training “just in case.”
Covered in head-to-toe blue, with the British flag emblazoned on his chest, Gentleman George will be hard to miss as he visits the park grounds this Friday, his sights set on the championship belt.
At 5:30 p.m. that evening, two fair ladies will be honored with the titles Teen (age 14-19) and Miss (age 20-25) Rainier Days at the Miss Rainier Days Coronation event.
According to a March 3 Facebook post, the Rainier beauty pageant is a program that looks beyond just superficial beauty and “judges women on a broad range of qualities.”
More specifically, “women and young ladies in this pageant are intelligent, talented, and accomplished and are seeking ways that assist them in pursuing their life goals educationally and professionally,” according to the post.
Referring to 2022 as a “building year,” Cole said Rainier Days event organizers are hopeful that participation in the beauty pageant will expand in the coming years.
July 9
A parade, led by Grand Marshal Mike Avent, hits the streets 10 a.m. Saturday.
The procession marches from the top of the hill by the city water plant down 4th street to emerge at Rainier City Park.
Following live music performances throughout the afternoon, fairgoers can position themselves to watch the sky burst with colors in a grand fireworks display, lit from a barge on the Columbia River.
The fireworks are expected to last around 20 minutes, “with an intense ending, (a) grand finale, is what we shoot for,” Cole said.
July 10
Sunday, July 10, marks the final, culminating celebration of Rainier Days in the Park.
The three-day spectacle winds down with family and community-building events, starting with a worship service at 10 a.m.
Organizers will host games and give away more than $1,000 in prizes around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.
For a full schedule of events, visit the Rainier Days in the Park webpage: www.rainierdaysinthepark.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.