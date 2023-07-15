Rainier Days in the Park have come and gone, and in addition to pro wrestling, carnival fare, fireworks, and other festivities, here are the parade winners in each of the parade categories.
Rainier Days in the Park have come and gone, and in addition to pro wrestling, carnival fare, fireworks, and other festivities, here are the parade winners in each of the parade categories.
Winners by category:
Animal
• 1st Place - Canter Green
Commercial
• 1st Place - Mid Columbia Bus
• 2nd Place - Grocery Outlet
Organization
• 1st Place - InRoads
• 2nd Place - Rainier School District
Children’s Group
• 1st Place - Rainier Little League
• 2nd Place - Rainier Community Church Kids
Float
• 1st Place - Riverside Youth Group
• 2nd Place - Sunnyside Day Care
Tractor
• 1st Place - Justin Cantrell
• 2nd Place - Albert and Nancy Wall
Classic Car
• 1st Place - Hallberg
• 2nd Place - Japanese Fire Truck
Heavy Equipment
• 1st Place – CRPUD
• 2nd Place - 4-Telney
