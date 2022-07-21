The 2022 Columbia County Fair runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.
Opening ceremonies included a flag raising in front of the fair pavilion Wednesday morning, July 20.
Veterans and others salute as the America flag is raised during the opening ceremonies at the 2022 Columbia County Fair.
Jeremy Ruark / The Chief
Veterans salute during the flag raising at the fair's opening ceremony.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
Those attending the opening ceremonies at the fair place their hands over their hearts during the flag raising.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
The theme of the 107th year of Columbia County Fair and Rodeo is "Back in the Saddle Again." Fairgoers can expect to see all of the fair and rodeo's signature events, along with brand-new attractions.
Pig judging at the fair.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
Enjoying the county fair carnival rides.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
There’s even time for a puzzle at the county fair.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
A volunteer prepares an ice cream shake at the fair.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
Rodeo representatives pose with the Columbia County Commissioners for this photo at the fair.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
Photos on display with winning ribbons at the fair.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
One of several quilts on display at the county fair.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
A variety of hats at one of the vendors stations at the county fair.
Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief
The Columbia County Fair takes place at the fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens. Operation hours are:
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday July 21 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, July 22 and Saturday 23 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24
Rodeo admission comes with the gate ticket prices. Parking is $5 all day. No pets allowed at the Columbia County Fair.
Grab your horse, hat, and cowboy boots: It’s time to get “Back in the Saddle.”
To learn more about the fair, or sign up for individual events, follow the Columbia County Fair and Rodeo Facebook page, visit the fair’s website at: www.columbiacountyfairgrounds.com or call the fair office at 503-397-4231.
