The 2022 Columbia County Fair runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.

Opening ceremonies included a flag raising in front of the fair pavilion Wednesday morning, July 20.

Opening Ceremonies
Veterans and others salute as the America flag is raised during the opening ceremonies at the 2022 Columbia County Fair.
The Salute
Veterans salute during the flag raising at the fair's opening ceremony.
Allegiance to the Flag
Those attending the opening ceremonies at the fair place their hands over their hearts during the flag raising.
The Pigs
Pig judging at the fair.
Flying High
Enjoying the county fair carnival rides.
Puzzle Time
There’s even time for a puzzle at the county fair.
Ice Cream Scooper
A volunteer prepares an ice cream shake at the fair.
Photo with the Commissioners
Rodeo representatives pose with the Columbia County Commissioners for this photo at the fair.
Photo of the Photos
Photos on display with winning ribbons at the fair.
The Quilt
One of several quilts on display at the county fair.
Head Toppers
A variety of hats at one of the vendors stations at the county fair.
