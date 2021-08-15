The Clatskanie Farmers Market is hosting its annual Garlic Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Cope' s Park across from the Clatskanie Library in the oxbow of the Clatskanie River.
Last year's festival was pre-empted by the pandemic, but the garlic is back!
If you have attended our previous festivals you know about the garlic tasters, children's activities, live music entertainment, and local vendors, but the feature in those previous years was the 20 or 30 different strains of garlic adorning the vendor's tables.
This year we will double the number of strains and pump up the garlic expertise. Ian Glasser, with Columbia Gorge Garlic #ianthegarlicfarmer, from Stevenson, Washington will be joining us.
Ian knows garlic. He will be bringing his organic varieties as well as his other specialty: heirloom tomatoes. To say Ian is "into" garlic is pale praise. He has some strains that are newly developed and don't even have names yet. Ask him about his favorite, Krasnodar Reds. This hardneck strain has huge cloves and intense flavor.
Not all garlic is created equally
This festival, like our Farmers Market, is focused on food literacy. Our food vendor, the Wild Locals, will offer not only their usual grilled fare, but will also prepare tasters that feature many of the garlic strains you'll find for sale. Not all garlic is created equally. Some are mild with long shelf lives, others pack intense heat eaten raw but don't keep as well. The tasters will lead you to your favorites and our garlic vendors enjoy nothing more than musing about all things garlic.
Family affair
Bring the whole family. Each Market day is opened by Scott, our resident storyteller, focusing on poignant and often humorous tales from the natural world. The Market will include a children's booth with activities and projects designed specifically to engage with the younger set. Our typical market offerings include homemade goat milk soaps, fresh local vegetables, arts, crafts, lotions, plant starts, pastries, artisan breads, local honey, homemade toffee, and fiber arts.
This year, our musical guests will be an acoustic duet from Seattle named Briar and Joe Seamons. They will infuse the festival with their jazz, blues and folk songs. Briar and Joe dovetail nicely with our focus on education. They work regularly with the Rhapsody Project, a non-profit music education program that is building a model for cultural sustainability through roots culture in America. If you love music don't miss this performance of some of the classics that serve as the basis for much of America's popular music.
As usual, we honor SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, and FDNP certificates. On this day we will also be selling garlic taster tickets making it really easy to sort out those numerous garlic strains. If you love the tapenade, the garlic strain will be identified. Who does that? We will also offer up roasted garlic preparations smeared on grilled artisan bread, perhaps the best way to enjoy the bounty of the day.
This day will be a celebration of community, culture and, oh yeah, garlic. Join us from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21, Cope's Park in Clatskanie.
We've got garlic!
Steven Routon is a member of the Clatskanie Farmers Market. For more information, contact Darro Breshears-Routon at 971-506-7432.
