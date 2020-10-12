After roughly 12 years, it’s official: The 'A' Street Safety Improvement Project in downtown Rainier is complete.
The culmination of the project was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring remarks from Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Sen. Betsy Johnson.
“I’ve been mayor for 18 years, and for all of that time A Street has been a project. It’s going to be weird not to think about what were going to do on A Street,” Cole said. He pointed out to the crowd of about 50 that were many aspects of the project not visible: new water and sewer systems and underground electrical work.
“For me, this project was always about safety. It was about having a safe area where people can come down and drive safely,” he said.
The project cost just over $12 million and included improvements to the railroad track that runs directly through Rainier.
“I’m a dreamer,” Cole said. “There’s no reason this track can’t go all the way to Astoria. There’s potential, you just never know.”
Bonamici congratulated Rainier for the completion of the project.
“It took everyone working together, and it’s really a testament to the perseverance of this community,” she said.
Johnson was an early champion for the project, and described a time she brought the governor’s staff outside to Rainier to view and feel firsthand the street and rail conditions in town while advocating for the project.
“Many communities have railroads running through town,” she said. “Rainier was a special case.”
She said the small size of the street and the rail positioned directly in the middle of the road presented an unusual challenge. In the legislature, Johnson said she is known for asking three questions about most projects: Is it on time? Is it under budget? Are there any problems?
“The answers are sometimes sobering and this project is a great example,” Johnson said. “No, it wasn’t on time; no, it ballooned way over the original budget; and as many folks here know, there were problems, lots of problems.”
Despite the challenges, which she said were to be expected with any project involving as many agencies as this one did, Johnson and other key stakeholders kept with it.
“The goal of the 'A' Street Safety Improvement Project was to address safety, mobility and livability along A Street in Rainier,” she said. “I’m proud today to say ‘Mission accomplished.’”
The project included:
- Realigning the rail tracks, including “day-lighting” the tracks to eliminate the asphalt road surface over the track and exposing the railroad ties and aggregate base.
- A curb and gutter was constructed to physically separate the rail line from other modes of travel. New crossing gates were installed at two locations to further improve railroad safety.
- New ADA compliant sidewalks were constructed, storm water collection facilities were added along with new street lighting an upgraded city utilities.
- In a related but separate project, the city of Rainier constructed a parking plaza, paved multiple city streets between A Street and U.S. 30, and improved freight movements on a nearby city street.
Funding for the project comes from several different sources, including a Connect Oregon grant and PNWR required match, Oregon Department of Transportation’s Rail and Public Transit Division, Oregon Legislative approved Regional Solutions funds, Business Oregon and the City of Rainier.
Johnson, other state and local dignitaries and community members joined the ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning, Oct. 10.
