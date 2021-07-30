A suspicious device discovered inside the Rainier Post Office, at 207 W A Street, brought the Oregon State Police (OSP) bomb squad and U.S. Postal Service inspectors to the scene Monday morning, July 26.
Post office employees notified Rainier Police of the suspicious device shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, according to U.S. Postal Service Inspector Team Leader for Oregon Adam Sale.
“We received a call from the postal service employees at the Rainier Post Office that there was something suspicious in their lobby,” Sale said. “So we responded with a team of specialized dangerous training members along with the Oregon State Police bomb squad and arrived after police got there. We identified an item of concerned in the lobby.”
The post office was closed to the public and the employees were evacuated a short distance away after police arrived. Officers placed yellow caution tape around the entrances of the building to keep everyone out while an investigation was conducted.
A member of the OSP bomb squad suited up in protective gear and entered the post office to investigate. A short time later the bomb squad member re-emerged from the building carrying a brown paper bag with the device safely inside.
Officials closely examined the device, which they said was not explosive.
“We were able to clear the item and determined that there was no danger or threat to the post office or our customers,” Sale said. “It was something that someone had thrown away. It was still making audible noises. We aren’t quite sure what is it, but we determined nothing was dangerous.”
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. the employees and the public were allowed back into the building and business at the post office resumed.
“I don’t remember anything significant at the Rainier Post Office over the past that has caused concern like this,” Sale said. “We make sure that we protect our customers and our employees to the best of our ability. If we identify something that is concerning, we will also err on the side of evacuation until we can identify if there is a concern or not.”
The authorities response to the Rainier Post Office incident was conducted for caution, Sale said.
“To make sure everybody stayed safe,” he said.
Sale added that if anyone has concerns about criminal activity at their local post office, or mail theft, they should contact the U.S. Postal Service Inspectors Service at 877-876 2455.
