What was once just a dream, is now a reality in Rainier.
The City of Rainier will hold a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for the completion of the final phase of its Riverfront Trail project from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at the city’s main park.
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole had said completing the city's Riverfront Trail was his personal dream. In the following conversation, Cole reflects on the success so far with the trail project.
The Chief: What does this dedication of the bridge and the final phase of the trail mean to you and the community?
Jerry Cole: The bridge dedication is a great way to pause and recognize another piece of Rainier that improves the livability of Rainier. In addition, any activities we can have to promote community is always a good thing.
The Chief: What is next for this project?
Cole: In regards to the big picture with the trail it has always been my dream to see it run from Rainier along the top of the Dike and all the way to Dibblee point. In regards to the trail and bridge around the park area we plan on adding some educational signage about history and nature.
The Chief: How will this trail help enhance tourism and the livability in Rainier?
Cole: Tourism - The park is becoming a destination location for people in the region. A day doesn’t go buy without several people getting out and enjoying the trails.
Livability - It provides another great asset for the community as well as a safe area to get exercise and improve the health of the community.
I always had a vision of repurposing the bridge. Unlike the people who called it a bridge to nowhere I always viewed it as a bridge to future opportunity. I never gave up hope to finding a way to get it done.
The dedication
Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder, Oregon State Representative Suzanne Weber and Oregon State Senator Rachel Armitage are scheduled guest speakers for the event.
The event includes three fun runs for participants of all ages, a bike and trike parade and a coloring contest.
