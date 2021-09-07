The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has scheduled a public engagement session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, regarding environmental permits for the proposed NEXT Renewable Fuels building and manufacturing activities at Port Westward in Columbia County.
According to the Columbia Economic team, the purpose of the meeting is to provide information about each permit that is required and to get feedback from the community about what they would like the agency to take into consideration as it begins working on each of these permits.
DEQ’s permit program includes air quality, stormwater, and wastewater. The meeting will be recorded and posted on DEQ’s website afterward.
To register for the meeting, go to the link below.
For more information about NEXT Renewable Fuels, LLC, go to: https://www.oregon.gov/deq/Programs/Pages/NEXT-Renewable-Fuels.aspx
For questions about the public engagement session, contact Melyssa Graeper, North Coast Regional Solutions Coordinator for DEQ, at 503-509-4636 or by email at melyssa.graeper@deq.state.or.us.
