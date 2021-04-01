Who would have thought that using marshmallows could be a learning tool in school and a community connection?
That's just what the Clatskanie Middle/High School Art Class is using for its latest learning lesson and show. The Chief checked in with class instructor Jamie Erwin to find how how this sweet assignment got started.
The Chief: Who came up with the idea of using Peeps marshmallows for a student art project, when and why?
Jamie Erwin: I am not sure. I just know that the Peeps Company has been holding the diorama competition for a while now. I think it started when Peeps went on sale after Easter. The art teacher at my last school always had the kids do this and it was so fun! So I stole that idea and brought the idea here.
The Chief: What are the range of Peeps decorations that have been and are currently being used in the production of this event?
Erwin: Right now, the class is in the works of making theirs and a lot are being super-secret about it! But I will tell you they range from TV shows, to scenes from books, to game shows, and to video games.
The Chief: What do you hope the kids take away from such a project?
Erwin: First, FUN!!! I hope they enjoyed creating this. It’s fun to dive into a project that is just meant to bring joy.
The Chief: What do you hope the community understands about this sort of educational tool?
Erwin: I hope this brings joy to the community, too! That’s the point. Students develop the idea themselves, create all the parts, and use their artistic eye to make sure it looks good.
The Chief: What happens to the Peeps when this competition is over. Are they eatable?
Erwin: No! Gross! They are painted and glued! The class did get one Peep of their choice to eat, outside, before we started using them as art.
The art class has assembled its Peep art and public viewing and voting can take place at the school from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3. School student voting takes place Monday, April 5 with the winners to be announced on that day. Prizes include 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places and CMHS Teacher’s Choice.
For more information, call CMHS at 503-728-2146.
