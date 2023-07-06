Childcare Spaces

Build-Up Oregon will create and preserve at least 600 childcare spaces, according to OCHS Director Andrea Bell.

The Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) and the Department of Early Learning and Care (DELC), announce a groundbreaking partnership to address the pressing need for quality Early Care and Education (ECE) facilities and affordable housing in Oregon.

This partnership, known as Build Up Oregon, is partially supported by a $10 million investment, allocated by House Bill 5011, and it will support co-locating ECE facilities and affordable housing.

