The third annual Lower Columbia Christmas Boat parade is scheduled for New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31 in Rainier and Friday, New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 down Fisher Slough and in front of Willow Grove.
On New Year’s Eve, the decorated vessels will depart the Rainier public dock at approximately 5:30 p.m. The parade will start at 6 p.m. and proceed upriver to the mooring buoy then circle downriver to the Rainier Park and Senior Center.
Security and safety assistance are provided by Columbia County and Cowlitz County Sheriff Marine patrol boats.
On New Year’s Day, the Port of Longview will keep Willow Grove Park open for viewing the Christmas Boat parade in front of Willow Grove. The parade route departs Longview Yacht Club at 5:30pm and parades down Fisher Slough, reaching Willow Grove park around 6:15 p.m. The fleet will make multiple loops in front of the park before proceeding down river to the homes on Taylor Sands Rd and finally returning to Longview Yacht Club.
The privately owned vessels come from Portland, Vancouver, Longview, Salem and Camas. All parade participants volunteer their boats, decorations, fuel, and time and are excited to give back to the community. Some members of the parade have been doing Christmas Ships for over 35 years.
“This event happens after the Christmas bustle and this year is welcoming in the New Year with joy and hope,” a release from the parade organizers stated. “The ship captains love coming to the Longview area and enjoy the beautiful Lower Columbia scenery.”
Organizers Kat Pettersen and Tom Meek said they appreciate the excitement and support shown by the Port of Longview and the city of Rainier. Parade leaders Pete and Kat Pettersen are fifth year Portland Christmas Ship participants. Tom Meek, 2020 Longview Yacht Club Commodore and a Christmas Skipper, is also a member of the Port of Longview Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee and has been working with the Port to open Willow Grove Park for the public to enjoy this event.
The parade organizers remind everyone that social distancing and other methods to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 should be followed when watching the parade. The organizers ask that spectators be safe and courteous to fellow community members.
For more information and pictures, visit Facebook @ CBLYC1932, Christmas Boat LYC. Contact parade organizers at LYCLCCB@gmail.com.
