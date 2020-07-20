Columbia County now has 63 total confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which also reports that the county has had 3,686 negative tests for the virus and no deaths since the pandemic began in March.
The OHA also reported the COVID-19 death toll in Oregon has reached to 262. There were 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday July 20, bringing the state total to 14,847.
