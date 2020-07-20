Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Columbia County now has 63 total confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which also reports that the county has had 3,686 negative tests for the virus and no deaths since the pandemic began in March.

COVID-19 Update

Health officials continue to stress that Oregonians need to wear face coverings as they enter all indoor public places, following social distancing requirements and wash hands frequently to slow the spread of this fast moving virus.

The OHA also reported the COVID-19 death toll in Oregon has reached to 262. There were 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday July 20, bringing the state total to 14,847.

Click Here for all of our Coronavirus Coverage
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Have you changed your daily routine due to COVID-19.

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.