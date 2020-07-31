Columbia County Public Health reported a total of 77 COVID-19 cases as of July 31, with no deaths associated with the virus since the pandemic began in March.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 322, as of July 31.
The OHA also reported 373 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 18,492.
