The Oregon Legislative Emergency Board has approved more than $200 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars.
The money is to provide further economic support for Oregonians and small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek said the legislature has taken significant additional steps to assist vulnerable Oregonians whose lives have been turned upside down over the last few months.
“This funding will bring much-needed help to those who are facing the disparate impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, including Black Oregonians, frontline workers, struggling small businesses, and laid off workers who’ve been waiting months for unemployment to come through, Kotek said. "But I know that these dollars won’t go nearly far enough. Without additional support from the federal government, our state and her people stand on the brink of catastrophe. Congress must act to pass urgently needed relief funds so we can weather this storm together.”
“We have dedicated over $200 million to help Oregonians still feeling the impacts of this virus,” Senate President Peter Courtney said. “Our communities are hurting. It’s our job to do what we can.”
Allocated Funding
- $25.6 million in emergency assistance for small businesses facing financial shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This supports businesses with no more than 25 employees that have not received support under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or other provisions of the federal CARES Act.
- $50 million to support music, culture, and community venues and organizations that have been closed, cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.
- $62 million to the Oregon Cares Fund for Black Relief and Resiliency to provide economic relief to Black individuals and businesses. National and state data show that the Black community is one of the communities experiencing a disproportionate share of negative economic and health effects due to COVID-19.
- $30 million to the COVID-19 Leave Fund for workers who contract or have been exposed to the virus but do not qualify for traditional sick leave.
- $35 million to fund $500 Emergency Relief Checks to Oregonians who are still waiting for unemployment benefits.
The Emergency Board also allocated $3.58 million in general funds for emergency water infrastructure to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs as the tribe faces an ongoing water crisis.
The E-Board made the allocations Tuesday, July 14.
