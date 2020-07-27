An Oregon group is calling for the state to keep schools closed until the COVID-19 pandemic slows considerably.
Oregon Safe Return to Schools members include teachers, school staff, families and students, who were scheduled to rally at the state capital building in Salem Monday, July 27, to voice their concerns.
The group's Facebook page reads:
"We are Oregon educators, school staff, parents, students, and concerned individuals who demand a safe return to campus. We refuse to return to campus until our counties report no new cases of COVID-19 for at least 14 days. Until then, we demand that our students and school staff have adequate access to all necessary technology to resume distance learning. Upon return, we demand adequate supplies, personnel, and facilities to safely share space on campus and react aggressively to any resurgence of COVID-19."
The Chief contacted the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) for a response to the group's concerns. ODE's communications director Marc Siegel said school districts make determinations about what instructional model to use in collaboration with local public health authority and other partners.
"ODE and OHA are coming out with a set of criteria in coming days that will help school districts understand the local impacts from COVID-19 so that they can take those impacts into consideration as they make their decision," Siegel said.
The St. Helens School District Board of Directors is set to discuss the issue at its regularly scheduled public meeting Wednesday, July 29. The Chief also contacted the Scappoose, Clatskanie and Rainier School Districts for comment. We are waiting for responses from those school officials.
In an earlier published interview, Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said the district school board had agreed to open schools this fall for all students who wish to return to school.
Elementary students will attend Monday -Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday will be reserved for planning and working with students that choose our on-line option. Middle/High School students will attend from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
In that same published account, Rainier school officials said they were still assembling their plans.
"I want to be sure that we have multiple options available for parents so that no matter people’s situation, we can meet their needs,” Rainier School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Joseph Hattrick said.
Join the conversation. Do you agree that schools should not open until the pandemic cases slow significantly? Post your comments on this story and follow develops here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
