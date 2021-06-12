Columbia County remained at High Risk this week under Oregon’s COVID-19 pandemic health and safety categories in the latest state announcement.
That means public restrictions will continue while the county attempts to boost its vaccination rate which was at 47.9% this week.
During the Columbia County Board of County Commissioners meeting Wednesday, County Public Health Director Michael Paul updated the commissioners on the county’s progress toward full vaccination.
“The Governor’s office announced a new county risk category … Effective Friday, 21 counties are now at lower risk and four counties are in moderate risk. For Columbia, we remain in High Risk with 10 other counties. And that’s based on our case rate, and our test positivity,” Paul told the commissioners.
What needs to be done
For the county to move down in risk level, Paul said, the county needs to reduce its daily COVID-19 case rates to below 50 cases within 14 days. Currently, the county has an average of six cases per day—making the 14-day average 84 cases.
‘We’ve been plagued over the last two months by outbreaks at schools—we had over a dozen outbreaks at almost every school in the county, and that has really pushed our numbers up,” Paul explained. “As school comes to a close, and our overall infection rate in the state and the region has declined, I hope that very soon, we’ll move down from high risk.”
Another way for the county to move out of high risk, according to Paul, is for the county to reach 65% of the population being vaccinated—with residents 16 years-old and older having one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re making progress. We’re growing at about 1%, but we still have a little ways to go,” Paul said. “ We’re at about 50% right now, when you count the data that I’ve received from the state about people who have gone to the VA or outside of the state for vaccination.”
To reach the 65% mark, the county will need to see approximately 20,000 residents vaccinated with at least one dose by that June 21 re-opening date.
“The good news is that if the state reaches the 70% threshold of 70% Oregonians, age 18 or older with at least one dose, then the entire state restrictions will be lifted,” Paul told the commissioners. “I don’t want us to be left behind, and then be a pocket or a harbor for the coronavirus.”
Following the commissioners morning meeting, Paul told The Chief county health will reach some of the remaining population by further improving access, which he said means bringing vaccinations to workplaces, schools and events, and expanding pharmacy hours.
“We also should acknowledge there are others who are not yet confident the vaccines provide protection and we need to work harder to reassure those communities and families in our county by providing clear, complete and accurate messages,” Paul said. “This means addressing all of the reasons [that] influence a person’s decision, including cultural, social, and political factors; individual and group factors; and vaccine-specific factors.”
According to Paul, county health can reach the goal of 65% as published data of school vaccination rates do not support the notion that there is absolute opposition to all vaccinations, “but it may take more time for healthcare personnel to engage patients who still have questions about the COVID vaccines in their regular office setting,” Paul said.
County health intends to continue with its vaccination campaign through the summer, in order to prevent the scenario Paul warned about.
Earlier this month, the county launched the public awareness campaign in an effort to increase the vaccination rate. A drive-through clinic was set up last week in Clatskanie and immunizations are continuing at various other locations across the county, including the mass vaccination site at the OHSU Scappoose Clinic.
For more information about vaccinations, contact Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.
Gov. Brown’s reopening outline
Gov. Kate Brown said that Oregon could be fully reopened by June 21, if the state can maintain its current COVID-19 vaccination rate.
As of June 9, 67% of Oregonians 18 years old and older have been vaccinated. Brown earlier had set a 70% vaccination goal statewide to be met by the end of June.
“Thanks to all of you we are getting close to fully reopening our economy and moving out of this chapter of the pandemic,” Brown said during a news briefing June 4.
Brown said the vaccinations have led to a sharp decline in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.
In Brown’s outline of fully reopening Oregon, she said there would be no more capacity limits for businesses. Masks would largely no longer be required by the state with the exception of places that the federal government has outlined that are still necessary, such as airports, public transit and health care settings, and no more requirements for physical distancing.
“By in large we will be able to return to the activities and traditions we have missed for more than a year, (such as) 4th of July barbecues, eating popcorn in movie theaters, or getting a beer after work at the local brewery with your friends. Restaurants and bars will be able to have a full house,” Brown said.
The governor also said she expected that K-12 schools will return to full time in-person instruction in the fall and that child care settings will be able to meet the needs of Oregon’s families.
“Because children are not yet eligible for vaccinations, there may be some health and safety measures that need to stay in place for those types of educational settings,” Brown said. “But again, Oregon’s primary school instruction will be in the classroom five days a week this fall.”
State focus shifting
Brown said the state is now shifting its focus on emergency response to pandemic recovery to move forward with the support of health care providers, and public health with the resources to manage outbreaks locally.
“I want to be very clear,” Brown said. “We are able to reopen because of the advocacy of the vaccine. For those of you who are vaccinated you have helped us reach this point and you are protected from this virus.”
Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said Oregonians who have been vaccinated can now move forward.
“The data clearly shows if you are fully vaccinated you can put the pandemic behind you and you’ll have peace of mind if you are exposed to someone who has COVID, you won’t have to be quarantined,” he said.
While Allen said he believes that the state can make the June 30 target date of 70% vaccination, but it is going to take a lot of hard work to get there.
“There are really two pandemics, not one,” he said. “One is dying out among people who are vaccinated, the other is one that still raging among those who are not vaccinated.”
Follow developments at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.