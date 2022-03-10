As Oregon lifts its indoor mask mandate at public locations March 11, school districts are adjusting their health and safety policies.
In a letter to district families, Rainier School Superintendent Joseph Hattrick outlined the new mask protocols.
“While we are excited to see decisions being shifted to local-control, it is important to remember that not all members of our community share in this excitement, Hattrick writes. “The change in masking protocols will be challenging for some and there will be a strong emphasis in respecting the choices of all people at RSD (Rainier School District).”
Hattrick said that beginning March 14, the Rainier School District will implement the following expectations:
Masks strongly encouraged
With a steady decline in case rates and hospitalizations, wearing a face mask will no longer be required on campus, in district buildings, or on student transportation*. Please understand that some students and staff will choose to wear a mask, while others will not. It is critically important to respect the choices of all people, as we do not know their personal situation. Rainier School District will not tolerate condemnation, shame, or judgement for the individual choices our students/staff make.
*There will be a few exceptions to the optional masking rule.
1) When staff are in close proximity to others for extended time, they will wear a mask,
2) Students seeking medical attention from the district nurse will be required to wear a mask as medical offices still require the use of face coverings. This includes the requirement to mask if symptoms begin during the school day.
Contact tracing, quarantine and isolation
While the requirement to contact trace and quarantine has been eliminated, isolating a person with a positive or presumptive positive (as well as when symptomatic) is still required. If a student is positive/presumptive positive, they are required to isolate for five days, and it is strongly recommended that they mask for days 6-10 out of respect for those with whom they come in contact.
If your child is ill with primary COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home from school. Primary COVID-19-symptoms requiring exclusion include:
- Cough
- Temperature of 100.4¡ F or higher or chills
- Shortness of breath or Difficulty breathing
- New loss of taste or smell
COVID-19 testing
This is an optional program. In most cases, test kits would be sent home with a parent/student to administer at home. The district nurse is also approved to provide on-site testing while at school. Students under 15 would require parent permission, students 15 and above can self-consent per ORS 109.640(2)(a).
Vaccine requirement (staff/volunteers only)
The requirement to have staff and volunteers vaccinated still remains in effect per OAR 333-019-1030. More information will be made available in the coming days to those interested in volunteering at RSD.
Reteaching
In his letter, Hattrick said the district will be reteaching staff and students about the changes in requirements and how to handle the new requirements.
“The past two years have presented an incredibly high number of obstacles, all of which have been faced head-on and been overcome with the support of this incredible community,” Hattrick’s letter states. “While COVID-19 is not gone, I am incredibly grateful for all of the patience and endurance the Rainier staff, students, parents, and community have demonstrated.”
Hattrick also states in his letter that it will be critically important to continue to exercise acceptance and respect to those people we encounter in our daily lives.
“The pandemic has resulted in great losses, a divide in communities around the nation, as well as confusion and fear,” Hattrick said. “Let’s now join together to heal and grow as we support the students at Rainier School District. There are learning losses that we must address, social-emotional needs that we can support, and symptoms of isolation that can be solved. The Rainier School District has developed plans and will continue to do so to support our students in any way we can.”
Clatskanie School District
In an earlier interview with The Chief, Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said her district will have masks as an optional choice beginning March 12.
“Our community and our staff filled out a survey and 91% of staff and 88% of the community responding agreed to allow masks to be optional in the school,” she said. “So, we are leaving it up to family and students to decide if they want to continue wearing the masks or not. We don’t think we will have any push back from our kids. It’s going to be up to the parent. Our teachers are not going to be the mask police.”
