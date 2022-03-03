As our communities attempt to rebuild from the pandemic, one group appears to have gotten lost in the shuffle.
The senior community has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic with a near-total ban on communal gatherings, fewer visitors, and scarce opportunities for socialization.
“As far as activities go, everything came to a screeching halt,” Rainier Senior Center President Jan Rich said. “I can’t imagine (that) the isolation requirements to stay in your home hasn’t taken a toll on people.”
Rainier Senior Center, located on 47 Seventh Street, was a central gathering place for local seniors up until the COVID-19 outbreak.
Under pressure from state and local public health authorities, nursing homes across the country, including Rainier Senior Center, shut down many services to prevent mass hospitalizations and deaths.
Rich said she and her staff of mostly volunteers have tried to bridge the gap by routinely checking in on seniors that lost access to the center for two years.
Their efforts include checking in with seniors over the phone and delivering meals to their homes.
“We make sure they have masks and hand sanitizer, and all of the food that we deliver are in bags,” Rich said. “The driver will go sit in their car and wait for the individual to get to the door and take the food. If they don’t, then we take the food back,” adding, “The rules and regulations that we have to work under are very strict.”
As Oregonians, comforted by high vaccination rates and promising data, begin to venture out and lead what resembles their pre-pandemic lives, seniors, on the other hand, have reason to be cautious.
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine indicates immune response decreases substantially in the six months following vaccination among the immunocompromised and the 65 and older subgroup.
Additionally, the risk of death or hospitalization from COVID-19 increases fivefold for seniors ages 65-74 and eightfold among those ages 75-84, according to the National Institute for Health Care Management.
Federal mandates dictate seniors are unlikely to experience the benefits of changing guidelines on indoor masking and social distancing.
“Our center isn’t guided by the state mandates,” Rich said. “It’s guided by the Agency on Aging mandates, which is federal. Even though Governor Brown is dropping inside mask mandates, that doesn’t apply to the senior center, which is really disappointing, but that’s what we have to abide by to keep our funding.”
What’s been particularly difficult for Rich is seeing the impact of isolation on those in their final life stages.
“It’s troubling for everybody,” she said.
Rich described one example of a frequent center guest who experienced isolation after being transferred to a memory care unit across the Columbia River.
“To visit him, we have to let the building know that we’re coming, and then they wheel him to a window (where) we can talk through the window,” she said. “That’s hard on him. It’s hard on us. Many times, you walk away with tears in your eyes.”
The Rainier Senior Center has also suffered a loss of volunteers.
“I know one lady who isn’t coming back because she doesn’t like the mask mandates,” she said, clarifying, “We don’t have a say (in that).”
Rich said Rainier Senior Center relies solely on donations.
Amid pandemic strain, management has adapted by reducing employee hours and applying for grants, and donations and food banks have helped keep the center afloat.
“Without the volunteers, I don’t know what we would have done,” she admitted.
Clatskanie Senior Center staff face a similar predicament, according to Joy Green, director of Clatskanie Senior Center’s dining room.
Green listed off some of the restrictions kitchen staff face in preparing meals.
“We couldn’t have salt and pepper on the table,” she explained. “We’d have to have individual packets if we did that. The juice and milk we used to pour and put in containers. We can’t do that anymore.”
Drivers are also limited in their contact with elderly clients, as they have been for the past two years.
As a result, Green’s husband, the delivery drivers coordinator, can no longer do odd jobs for seniors who otherwise wouldn’t have help.
“When he would deliver, he would say to you that he could change a lightbulb,” Green said. “(Now) we can’t go in the house.”
Other difficulties include keeping the donations coming and retaining staff.
“Board members Claudia and I, we’ve been cooking for our Meals on Wheels because when we shut down, we didn’t have a cook,” Green said. “So, we’ve been cooking, not knowing really if we’re going to get the income there.”
Clatskanie Senior Center is located at 620 W Tichenor Street in Clatskanie.
Silver lining
As the COVID-19 situation eases, there is a silver lining: The Rainier Senior Center will reopen on March 17 after being closed for two years. The center’s library has already reopened, and bingo nights and card games have resumed.
Starting on St. Patrick’s Day, Rainier Senior Center will host congregate meals once again. Rich said the center is fully booked for the March 17 celebration.
Clatskanie Senior Center continues to deliver meals but has not fully reopened.
Rich stressed the community can support seniors in simple ways by “just checking on them, making sure that they, especially during the wintertime, have the food they need.”
“We’ve lost some seniors,” she added. “I don’t know if that’s due to age, loneliness, (or) lack of contact, you know? I don’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.