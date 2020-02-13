President’s Day Pancake Breakfast
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16
Clatskanie Masonic Lodge
87 Southeast 2nd Street
Clatskanie
CHRISTINE MENGES
This Sunday Feb. 16, the Clatskanie Masonic Lodge will host its annual President’s Day Pancake Breakfast, a tradition that dates back to the 1980s, Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman estimates.
The breakfast is open to all members of the community and will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Clatskanie Masonic Lodge at 87 Southeast 2nd Street in Clatskanie. However, Hinkelman said members of the community can feel free to show up at 7:30 a.m.
Proceeds from the breakfast benefit two main programs of the Masonic Lodge: the Bikes for Books program at Clatskanie Elementary School and the 4.0 Luncheon for Clatskanie Middle/High School students.
The Bikes for Books program is relatively common throughout the state of Oregon, Hinkelman said. It involves elementary school students reading books and getting placed into a raffle depending on the number of books they read. At the end of the school year, the Masons draw four names; two boys and two girls, who each receive a bike. The drawing is done sometime around the end of May or the beginning of June each year. Bikes in the program run around $300 to $350 apiece, according to Hinkelman.
The 4.0 luncheon is an award for those who make a 4.0 gradepoint average, or A’s in all their classes, at Clatskanie Middle/High School. Members of the masonic lodge will cook a lunch for members of the Honors Society at the high school, and the students also receive a recognition certificate. The date for the luncheon this year is up in the air, but it is usually done around March or April, Hinkelman said.
Funds raised at the lunch can vary, with past breakfasts raising anywhere from $50, to $400, Hinkelman said. While there is no specific goal for funds raised this year, Hinkelman said he just hopes they can raise as much as possible to support the two programs.
The reason the breakfast is being held during President’s Day Weekend is because America’s most famous Mason in Masonic history was George Washington, the first President of the United Sates. Hinkelman said he would like to have a good crowd turn up to the breakfast.
“I would love to have 50 to 100 people show up,” Hinkelman said. “That would be awesome.”
Those who show up can expect to be treated to a pancake breakfast with an optional blueberry topping, scrambled eggs, sausages, orange juice, coffee and tea.
“It’s a very simple breakfast, but doggone it, it’s good,” Hinkelman said.
He is optimistic about people showing up, too.
“When people know about it, and it’s benefiting our kids, they’ll show up,” he said.
The breakfast cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages six through 12, and free for children under the age of six. Tickets will only be sold at the door for cash only.
