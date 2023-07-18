Paid Leave Oregon

Paid Leave Oregon allows employees to take paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury, for taking care of a seriously ill family member, and for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or harassment.

Employees who need to take time off for important life events can apply for benefits for Paid Leave Oregon starting Aug. 14, 2023.

Paid Leave Oregon covers paid family leave, medical leave, and safe leave for working Oregonians. Employees can apply for the following reasons:

