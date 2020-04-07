Multiple fire districts in Columbia County are asking the public to refrain from outdoor burning while communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release posted on Columbia River Fire & Rescue's Facebook page, the advisory states that smoke from fires during the current pandemic may result in negative consequences.
- Smoke inhalation can cause upper respiratory symptoms, which cold be incorrectly attributed to COVID-19, leading to unnecessary testing or self-isolation.
- Exposure to smoke and other forms of air pollution can increase the risk of contracting infectious respiratory disease, such as COVID-19, increase the severity of existing respiratory infections and worsen underlying chronic respiratory conditions.
- There is a severe shortage of personal protective equipment to reduce smoke exposure at this time.
- First responders and other emergency services are operating at a reduced capacity and have limited resources to respond to out-of-control burns.
The releases encourages the public to refrain from burning until further notice. Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused.
See attached for more details.
