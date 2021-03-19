The Oregon Legislature’s Redistricting Committees has launched its first virtual “road show” sessions, to hear public testimony from community members about their goals and priorities for redrawing Oregon’s legislative and congressional districts.
The hearings began earlier this month as part of the once-every-decade redistricting process. The public comment sessions are scheduled for each of the state’s five congressional districts. Additional hearings for each of the districts will be held in the coming weeks.
You can find instructions on how to testify by video, phone, or written testimony at the Legislature’s Redistricting webpage: https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting
Input from the public is critical to the redistricting process, which determines how the boundaries are drawn for Oregon’s legislative and congressional districts, according to a release from the Oregon House Democrats.
There are two public comment sessions scheduled for Columbia County. The first was conduced Tuesday, March 9. The second session is schedule from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20.
How to Give Your Input
- Learn how to testify by phone: 833-588-4500
- Submit written testimony to: Oregon.Redistricting@oregonlegislature.gov
