The Oregon Legislature's approved House Bill 4157 will provide a one-time $600 payment to Oregon households who received an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) on their 2020 tax filing.
The one-time payment will be sent by July 31, 2022.
If you filed a 2020 Oregon tax return by December 31, 2021 and received an Oregon EITC, no action is required on your part, and you will automatically receive your payment by direct deposit or check. The payments are not taxable for Oregon and will not be applied to state and federal debt owed by eligible households.
Taxpayers who were eligible for EITC in 2020 but did not claim it on their return can amend their 2020 federal and Oregon returns by April 15, 2022 to claim the EITC and still be eligible for the one-time assistance payment. Taxpayers who miss this deadline, and did not receive an Oregon EITC, will not receive a payment.
For more information on the one-time assistance payments and amended returns, visit the Oregon Revenue Department's One Time Assistance Payment webpage.
You can visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get forms, check the status of your tax refund, or make payments. Call 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222 (toll-free) or email questions.dor@oregon.gov for additional assistance. For TTY (hearing- or speech-impaired), we accept all relay calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.