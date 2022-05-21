Oregon has the one of the highest prevalence of mental illness among adults in the nation and an estimated one in every five adults in Oregon is coping with a mental health condition.
Gov. Kate Brown has declared addiction as a public health crisis in Oregon and has proposed spending over $2.8 billion on mental health and behavioral health programs.
Following a series of public meetings, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the first set of final administrative rules related to psilocybin products, testing and training programs.
The rules specify curriculum requirements for programs planning to train people interested in facilitating psilocybin services in Oregon. With the adoption of these rules, the Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) at OHA will begin accepting applications for training program approval in June 2022.
The rules also specify requirements related to psilocybin products and testing. With the adoption of these rules, the Oregon Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (ORELAP) will set up accreditation criteria for laboratories interested in being accredited before applying for licensure in 2023.
This summer, OPS will hold a series of public listening sessions for partners and the public to share feedback with the section. In addition, OPS will begin to accept applications from individuals who may be interested in serving on Rule Advisory Committees (RACs) that will advise OPS on additional rulemaking later in the fall. The fall rulemaking process will address the remainder of the rules necessary to begin accepting applications for licensure in 2023.
oregon.gov/psilocybin
