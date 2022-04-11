Oregon has the one of the highest prevalence of mental illness among adults in the nation and an estimated one in every five adults in Oregon is coping with a mental health condition.
Gov. Kate Brown has declared addiction as a public health crisis in Oregon and has proposed spending over $2.8 billion on mental health and behavioral health programs.
The Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section at Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has released a new set of proposed rules related to psilocybin products, testing and training programs under Ballot Measure 109, also known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, which directs OHA to license and regulate psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services. The measure was approved by voters in November 2020.
See the full act attached to this story.
The act is designed to educate the people of Oregon about the safety and efficacy of psilocybin in treating mental health conditions.
Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic substance obtained from certain types of mushrooms that are indigenous to tropical and subtropical regions of South America, Mexico, and the United States, according to the National Drug Intelligence Center.
The public is invited to comment on the proposed rules during the public comment period scheduled for April 1 to April 22. The comment period closes at 5 p.m. April 22.
During the public comment period, people can provide their comments in writing and by e-mailing publichealth.rules@dhsoha.state.or.us, or by participating in one of two virtual public hearings – scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 18 and from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 21. Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation, and CART captioning services, will be provided.
OHA is only accepting comments related to the sub-section rules related to psilocybin products, testing and training programs. A second rulemaking process will occur for the remainder of the rules later this fall.
More information about the public comment period can be found here: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/PREVENTIONWELLNESS/Pages/April-2022-Public-Comment-Period.aspx
OHA is in a two-year development period extending from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022. During this time, OHA is building a new Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section and working with the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board and Rules Advisory Committees to establish rules for the production of psilocybin and provision of psilocybin services in the state of Oregon.
For the latest updates, subscribe to the distribution list at: oregon.gov/psilocybin.
