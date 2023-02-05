Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Gov. Tina Kotek is accepting applications for her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council.

The council was established through an executive order on January 10, the Governor’s first full day in office.

Housing Production

The order established an annual housing production goal of 36,000 additional housing units at all levels of affordability across the state to address Oregon’s current housing shortage and keep pace with projected population growth.
