Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has announced how much funding each region within Oregon's homelessness state of emergency will receive from the state, as well as the specific outcomes local communities are expected to achieve with the emergency dollars.

Homelessness State of Emergency Funding

Gov. Kotek's funding plan is linked to specific goals to rehouse more than 1,200 households and to create over 600 new shelter beds in emergency areas by end of the year.

On her first full day in office, the Governor declared a homelessness state of emergency and urged the legislature to pass an early investment package to meet specific goals in reducing unsheltered homelessness by January 10, 2024.

