Several members of Columbia County fire agencies, including Clatskanie Fire, are joining the battle against the Miller Road wildfire in Wasco County.

The Team

The Columbia County and Banks Fire Wildfire Mobilization Team.

The fire is estimated at 10,500 acres and zero percent contained as of Thursday morning, Aug. 4. Residents in the area of the wildfire have been advised to evacuate.

