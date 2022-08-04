Several members of Columbia County fire agencies, including Clatskanie Fire, are joining the battle against the Miller Road wildfire in Wasco County.
The fire is estimated at 10,500 acres and zero percent contained as of Thursday morning, Aug. 4. Residents in the area of the wildfire have been advised to evacuate.
The team of 14 personnel in seven vehicles, including brush engines, a water tender and a support trailer, left Columbia County early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, for Maupin.
The Columbia County team includes, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District, Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD, Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District, Scappoose Fire and firefighters from Banks Fire.
Columbia County is one of five structural task forces that have been sent to the Wasco County wildfire, which is currently being managed by Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, and the Blue Incident Management team.
Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Pricher responded to The Chronicle's questions about the mobilization effort.
The Chief: What specific duties will the county fire agency members be required to perform at the wildfire site?
Jeff Pricher: All of the responding county firefighters and apparatus will be part of the initial attack firefighting force. They will be responsible for holding established firelines, providing structure protection, executing triage of structures in the fire area (identifying the fire safety charastics of threatened structures, survivability in the interface zone of structures and performing mitigation measures (when possible) to prevent fire from destroying property), creating fire lines, coordinating with other resources in a coordinated effort for full fire suppression.
The Chief: What specific dangers is the county fire agency team expecting at this wildfire site?
Pricher: The county task force is currently facing red flag conditions. This is a combination of low humidities (below 20%), sustained winds over 15 mph and gusts over 25mph. It is hot, the terrain is very steep, with the smoke, visibility is limited and the temperature firefighters are exposed to with all of the firefighting gear is very taxing.
The fire activity in the conditions that our crews are experiencing are significant. The type of fire behavior they are experiencing is more dangerous than in previous years as a result of drought, climate change and significant fuel loading.
Our county task force is currently engaged in the firefighting efforts under the direction of a Division Supervisor with the Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue team. We have been told that the state is looking to call up additional task forces to assist with the firefight.
The fire is not contained at this time (according to OSFM), and crews will continue to be engaged until they are relieved by additional teams. Our county team is expected to be deployed for up to two weeks.
Several of our fire agencies are very thankful of a recent funding opportunity that provided for additional staff to be on duty during this fire season. This staffing grant was funded by Senate Bill 762 and was made possible by the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office. The extra staffing allows us to augment our firefighting forces to be able to respond to state conflagrations as well as protect our county communities during fire season.
This was a limited short duration program to help during fire season.
Resources
For information about the Miller Road fire, go to https://www.facebook.com/OfficialMillerRoadFire/
For more information about the fire weather, you can follow this link:
https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?x=73&y=220&site=pdt&zmx=&zmy=&map_x=72&map_y=219#.YurGYOzMLUI
