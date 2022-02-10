The latest Oregon Revenue forecast signals a promising economic outlook.
The current forecast projects a Personal Income Tax kicker credit of $964 million and a Corporate Kicker of $634 million.
The kicker tax credit goes into effect when the actual state revenue exceeds the forecasted revenue by at least 2%. An amount is then returned to the taxpayers through a credit on their tax returns.
Overall, gross General Fund revenues have doubled since the Great Recession and took a big step up after the pandemic hit. Revenue growth has continued, even as large kicker credits have been paid out, according to the forecast summary released Wednesday morning, Feb. 9, by the Oregon Department of Administrative Services.
"Today, households are flush with cash and rising wealth," the summary reads. "Consumers have the ability and are showing the willingness to pay higher prices for goods and services. Business can pass along production cost increases as a result, maintaining or even increasing profit margins."
According to the summary, the biggest economic challenge remains the supply side of the economy.
"Supply chains are not broken but are overloaded due to strong consumer demand. Given that labor runs through everything, it is the single biggest constraint on the economy today. Labor supply is increasing. Oregon added a record number of jobs last year. However the labor market is very tight and expected to remain so," the summary states, adding that the biggest risk to the outlook remains persistently high inflation.
“Our latest state revenue projections present an opportunity to make investments that spur a strong economic recovery and support working families, especially those who have been hardest hit by the pandemic, wildfires, and the unprecedented challenges Oregonians have faced in the last two years," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said.
“This is a pivotal moment for Oregon. We have a windfall of one-time resources this year, and we have the opportunity to make big investments—and to do the big and bold work to help our working families and businesses thrive. We cannot miss this moment.
“While I am pleased to see growth in wages for Oregonians, there is more work we need to do to grow, develop, and support our workforce. Now is the time to make critical investments in housing, child care, workers, and businesses to help jumpstart growth and keep our economy moving.
“And as we work to help Oregon families succeed, with these additional resources at the midpoint of session, we also have an opportunity to ensure that every Oregonian feels safe in their community. I will continue to work with legislators to address community safety, and I encourage members of both parties to bring forward their ideas for evidence-based community violence prevention and intervention. When we invest in and create opportunities for Oregonians and their families, we create safer, healthier communities.”
Republican response
Oregon Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) released the following statement about the revenue forecast.
"Oregon’s Office of Economic Analysis reported that tax revenues coming into state government are higher than previously projected. The state has over $900 million in extra revenue. In the meantime, rising crime rates are impacting Oregonians across the state, from shootings and theft in the Metro area to illegal marijuana growth in Southern Oregon.
"With the excess revenue, Senate Republicans are pushing to spend $60 million on Oregon State Police to help local law enforcement with general public safety needs and to combat illegal marijuana grows. The Governor continues to double down on letting criminals out of prison, while several bills are working through the legislature that will make our communities more dangerous. We must invest in public safety. With the excess revenue, Republicans will also pursue a $50 million appropriation to fund forest thinning operations around the state.
"Decades of forest mismanagement has left our forests overstocked ready to explode with a single spark. We must act in a bold way to ensure Oregonians are protected from devastating wildfire. We must also be responsible with this money. We need to reserve more funds for the next downturn. We also need to look seriously at giving Oregonians a tax break. The government has buckets of money, but inflation is pinching the pockets of working Oregonians. As Democrats introduce bills to increase taxes, Republicans are looking at ways to cut them."
The Oregon Economic Forecast provides information to planners and policy makers in state agencies and private organizations for use in their decision-making processes, according to a statement on the Oregon Department of Administrative Services website.
The forecast is the basis for much of the budgeting in state government. The forecast reports are issued four times a year: March, June, September, and December.
Read the entire forecast below.
