The latest state revenue forecast gives hope that Oregon’s financial affairs are brighter.
“The economy is emerging from a dark winter. The resurgent virus of a few months ago is in full retreat. The outlook brightens with every inoculation,” the forecast summary reads, stating that following a booming first half of the biennium, Oregon’s general fund revenue outlook was inches away from the 2% kicker threshold when the pandemic hit.
“After filling all of the recessionary hole, the March 2021 forecast calls for collections to exceed the threshold by $170 million (0.9%), resulting in a kicker credit of $571 million. However, this kicker credit is far from a sure thing. With one more tax season left in the biennium, much uncertainty remains.”
Under Oregon law, if state revenues come in above 2% of initial projections some personal tax collections are returned to residents.
Reaction
Gov. Kate Brown said the revenue forecast brings good news.
"Even with this good news, it is important to move forward cautiously, as the road ahead remains unpredictable,” Brown said. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling with job losses, underemployment, and making ends meet.”
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek released a statement following the release of the financial report saying the positive revenue forecast is good news for the state’s budgetary efforts.
“However, I’m troubled by the disconnect these numbers and the economic pain on the ground for so many Oregonians," Kotek said.
Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod also issued a statement about the quarterly state revenue forecast.
“I prefer to focus on the revenue coming into Oregonians' bank accounts,” he said. “The reality is that 150,000 Oregonians have been put out of work because of the pandemic and the economic lockdowns. Tens of thousands are struggling to make rent, afford child care, and put food on the table.”
Girod said the revenue forecast indicates that the state has taken in over $800 million in excess revenue.
“The state has been bailed out by the federal government,” he said. “We are looking at billions more coming our way in the coming weeks from Congress and the Biden Administration.
According to Girod, the Oregon Legislature should not be considering new taxes or rolling back COVID relief.
“That will simply hinder economic recovery and the chances of Oregonians getting back to work,” he said.
Senate President Peter Courtney said he was very surprised with the March 2021 quarterly economic and revenue forecast.
“The forecast is way up.,” Courtney said. “This allows us to start really dealing with the pain and suffering of Oregonians.”
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the state revenue forecast is surprisingly optimistic, given the tremendous challenges facing the economy over the last year.
“Oregon’s economy remains resilient, despite the government-mandated closures and restrictions across multiple business sectors,” Jorgensen said. “Federal aid was apparently effective in achieving its aims of providing stability for workers who were facing temporary layoffs.”
Jorgensen said Rainier is preparing a city budget that is conservative in its approach and seeking to maintain the status quo, in terms of levels of services provided to its residents.
“Our budget is not largely dependent on state revenue sources, which merely supplement the dollars drawn from the local property taxes that fund the bulk of our daily operations,” he said. “The city will continue to stand and work with its business owners as they find ways to open their doors to customers in the safest ways possible. It’s also important that our homeowners and property owners be financially sound and stable.”
According to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman, typically the state revenue forecasts don't have an impact on the city, but he is hopeful there might be state funding options that could help Clatskanie.
"The city is currently looking at funding options to build a new sewer plant," Hinkelman said.
Why the revenue forecasts are important
The Oregon Economic Forecast provides information to planners and policy makers in state agencies and private organizations for use in their decision making processes. The Oregon Revenue Forecast opens the revenue forecasting process to public review. It is the basis for much of the budgeting in state government. The forecast reports are issued four times a year: March, June, September, and December.
The summary
The March revenue forecast summary released Wednesday, Feb. 24, by the Oregon Department of Administrative Services states that the stage is set for stronger economic growth.
“The combination of increased vaccinations, large and swift federal policy responses, and a more resilient underlying economy, results in a cycle unlike anything experienced before. Most encouraging is that the amount of economic scarring to date in terms of business closures and permanent layoffs is much better than first feared. Total personal income is higher today than it was prior to the pandemic, despite Oregon having 160,000 fewer jobs. Households, particularly those in the middle and upper parts of the income distribution have built up considerable amounts of savings.
“As the pandemic continues to wane, pent-up demand will be unleashed, fueling growth in the months ahead. The shift in spending out of physical goods and back into labor-intensive, in-person consumer services will raise employment significantly. While the labor market remains in a deep hole today, a bit more than half of these lost jobs will be regained this year. The rest will be regained next year. Oregon’s economy will return to full employment by early 2023, or 6-9 months sooner than expected in previous forecasts.”
Read the full forecast attached to this story.
