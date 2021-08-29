In response to growing hospitalization rates across the state due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, upcoming public hearings of the Oregon House and Senate Redistricting Committees will be moved to a virtual format.
“While the committees had hoped to visit communities across Oregon in person, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has made this increasingly risky to public health,” Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek said in a release. “More Oregonians are now in our hospitals, intensive care units, or on ventilators than ever before in this pandemic. Our hospitals, healthcare workers, and frontline staff are overwhelmed. The Delta variant has changed everything.
After consulting with infectious disease doctors, public health experts, and the bipartisan chairs and vice-chair of the House and Senate Redistricting committees, it has been decided to move September’s redistricting public hearings to a virtual format.
“This will ensure a safe, transparent process where Oregonians from every community can make their voice heard and provide input on Oregon’s next set of legislative and congressional maps,” Courtney and Kotek said.
The new schedule for the September Redistricting Public Hearings can be found below. Meetings will be held virtually and organized to hear from residents of each current congressional district. Oregonians can participate by signing up for video or phone testimony, uploading written testimony, or by submitting a map for consideration by September 7.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
8 a.m. - 11 a.m. (residents of Congressional District 1)
1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 2)
5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 3)
Thursday, Sept. 9
8 a.m. - 11 a.m. (residents of Congressional District 4)
1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 5)
5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 1)
Friday, Sept. 10
8 a.m. - 11 a.m. (residents of Congressional District 2)
1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 3)
5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (residents of Congressional District 4)
Monday, Sept. 13
8 a.m. - 11 a.m. (residents of Congressional District 5)
1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (statewide: open to residents of any district)
5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (statewide: open to residents of any district)
For more information about redistricting or how to participate, visit www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting.
